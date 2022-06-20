Connect with us

Latest Transfer Updates On Lewandoski, Raphina, Sterling, Mane & Kounde

Toni Kroos has decided not to renew his Real Madrid contract now. He prefers to wait and see his role and performances this season. He doesn’t want to become a burden to the club and he wants to decide later. (Source PacojoSER)

Barcelona are preparing to make an offer of €40M + €10M in add ons for Robert Lewandowski. (Source Sport Bild)

Arsenal are now leading the race to sign Leeds winger Raphinha after making a ‘great offer’. The player is tired of waiting for Barcelona and they are now out of the running. (Source Goal Brasil)

Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney is on Man City’s transfer target list for bolstering their left-back options. (Source TheScotsman)

Manchester United are preparing to rival Arsenal and make an offer for Lisandro Martínez from Ajax. United have switched their attention to Martínez after being unable to sign his teammate Jurriën Timber. (Source Mike Verweij)

Manchester City are open to letting Raheem Sterling leave this summer after rejecting Chelsea’s initial offer of €25m + add ons. They expect to receive a new improved bid this week. (Source Fabrizio Romano)

Chelsea have told Inter they are ready to accept a €10m loan fee plus add-ons for Romelu Lukaku. 

(Source Fabrizio Romano)

Manchester United want to sign Porto’s forward Evanilson, having a £52m bid rejected by the Portuguese champions. (Source Record)

Sadio Mané has signed the paperwork for his Bayern Munich move. He will undergo his medical tomorrow and be unveiled at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday. His contract will run until 2025. (Source: FabrizioRomano)

Jules Koundé and his entourage are growing impatient with Chelsea over their hesitancy to improve their offer to Sevilla for him.(Source: 90min_Football)

PSV midfielder Mario Gotze is set to return to Germany with Eintracht Frankfurt leading the race for his signature. (Source SPORT1)

