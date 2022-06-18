Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Latest Transfer Updates On Pogba, Bellingham, Mane, Martial & Raphina

By

Published

Paul Pogba has completed his return to Juventus on a free transfer after leaving Manchester United. Official announcement expected in the coming days. (Source ESPN)

IMG 20220615 202850 440

Real Madrid are hopeful of beating Liverpool to the signing of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham after winning the race to sign Aurelien Tchouameni from Monaco. (Source Daily mirror)

IMG 20220615 203035 764

Sadio Mané has reached full verbal agreement with Bayern on personal terms. Three year contract ready – talks will enter into final stages with Liverpool, new bid set to be submitted. (Source Fabrizio Romano)

IMG 20220615 203103 772

Manchester City are confident that Kalvin Phillips would push for a move to them when the opportunity arises. They think they can strike a deal with Leeds between £45M-£50M. 

IMG 20220615 203113 092

Sources at both clubs believe an official offer is coming. (Source SamLee)

Sevilla are interested in signing Anthony Martial and Houssem Aouar as they look to bolster their squad for Champions League football next season. Both players are set to leave their respective clubs.

(Source: Estadio Deportivo)

IMG 20220615 203214 569

​Bayern Munich want to sell Marcel Sabitzer this summer and get his €10m/year salary off the wage bill. They would accept around €15M. The player is disappointed with Bayern’s plans after only joining the club last year for €16M. (Source: BILD)

IMG 20220615 203551 191

​​Tottenham and Arsenal are both interested in signing Raphinha this summer. Barcelona were the early favourites to sign the Leeds winger but there are concerns they won’t be able to finance the move. (Source: The Athletic UK)

IMG 20220616 071908 846

Kalidou Koulibaly has put contract talks on hold with Napoli because he is waiting for an approach from Barcelona. The Italian club have offered the defender €4m-a-year to stay.( Source Gazzetta_it)

Also Read: Inside Cristiano Ronaldo’s Exotic Hotel in Morocco

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020