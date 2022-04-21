Connect with us

Man United Appoint Ten Hag As new Head Coach

Manchester United have appointed Ajax Amsterdam manager Erik ten Hag as their new head coach from next season. 

The 52-year-old, who has signed a three-year contract, has a big job ahead of him to turn around the Red Devils’ fortunes after a seventh straight season without a trophy.

The Dutchman becomes Old Trafford’s seventh permanent manager since Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013 precipitated the club’s collapse.

Read Also: Inside Cristiano Ronaldo's Exotic Hotel in Morocco

Ten Hag is on track to win his third league title with Ajax and has guided the four-time European winners to the Champions League semifinals for the first time in 22 years in 2019.

20220421 175303

United are currently sixth in the Premier League, 23 points behind league leaders Manchester City, and are unlikely to qualify for the Champions League next season.

Since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was ousted in October, the club has been looking for a permanent manager.

Ralf Rangnick was appointed temporary manager for the remainder of the season, however the German has been unable to encourage United’s performance to improve.

A makeover is expected in Manchester United’s squad in the coming months, with Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani, Jesse Lingard, and Juan Mata all out of contract and Nemanja Matic already announcing his departure at the conclusion of the season.

Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo’s future is also uncertain.

Read Also:Inside Victor Wanyama's Multi-Million Car Collection [PHOTOS] 

