Sports

Spanish Football Match Stopped After Alleged Racial Insults

vinijunior

A Spanish third-tier team refused to finish a match on Saturday after their goalkeeper clashed with fans who reportedly racially abused him, only hours after La Liga club Sevilla protested about comments aimed at their coach and player.

The incidents occurred a few days after Spain met Brazil in a friendly match organized to combat racism, following repeated instances of abuse directed at Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior in recent seasons.

Rayo Majadahonda goalkeeper Cheikh Kane Sarr was sent off in the 84th minute of his team’s play at Sestao River, near Bilbao, after arguing with a fan behind his goal.

His team chose not to continue playing when the Senegalese goalkeeper,  was dismissed and walked off, with the game suspended. Earlier, Sevilla condemned “racist and xenophobic abuse” directed at coach Quique Sanchez Flores and defender Marcos Acuna during a game against Getafe.

“We had three despicable cases of racism in Spain this Saturday alone,” wrote Vinicius on social media platform X, offering his support to Acuna and Sanchez Flores.

To Sarr and Rayo Majadahonda, may your bravery inspire others, racists must be exposed and the games cannot continue with them in the stands,” added the Madrid forward.

“We will only have victory when the racists leave the stadiums and go straight to jail, a place they deserve.”

Vinicius notably experienced racial abuse away at Valencia in May last season and received widespread support after squaring off with a fan in the stands.

Also Read: Mbappe’s Move to Join Real Madrid Considered the Most Expensive Free Transfer Ever

