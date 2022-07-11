Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Transfer News & Updates on Sterling, De Jong, Paredes, Raphinha, Kante & Lewandoski

By

Published

Raheem Sterling has completed the first part of his medical in London ahead of his move to Chelsea. He will undergo the second part of his medical today.Sterling will fly to the US on Tuesday.(Source Nathan Gissing)

IMG 20220711 105452 121

Frenkie De Jong’s move to Manchester United is now unlikely.He doesn’t want to leave Barcelona to join them but he also isn’t happy with how he’s been treated by the club.(Source berger_pj)

IMG 20220711 105354 444

Manchester United have turned their attention to PSG midfielder Leandro Paredes after being rejected by Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, although the price tag is reportedly an issue for United. (Source L’Equipe)

IMG 20220711 105736 387

Barcelona and Leeds have agreed on a deal on Raphinha.The Brazilian winger will cost €55M, excluding bonuses. Everything is sealed and it will be complete in the next few hours. (Source SPORT)

IMG 20220711 110101 670

Arsenal believe in their chances of signing N’Golo Kanté this summer and are considering making an offer. They hope Chelsea will cash in on the Frenchman because he only has 12 months left of his contract. (Source Daily Star)

IMG 20220711 105520 891

Barcelona want to complete a deal for Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta, but they are unwilling to match Chelsea’s asking price of around €8m. (Source Goal)

IMG 20220711 105652 518

PSG are on the verge of completing a €70m deal for Inter Milan centre-back Milan Skriniar, with personal terms reportedly already agreed. (Source Gazzetta dello Sport)

IMG 20220711 105715 827

​​Manchester United are interested in bringing Fikayo Tomori back to England. But the defender doesn’t want to leave Milan. (Source: Corriere della Sera)

IMG 20220711 105901 939

Manchester City have ‘entered the race’ for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde sparking a bidding war with Chelsea and Barcelona for his signature. (Source Daily Mail)

IMG 20220711 110218 174

Bayern Munich want a minimum of €70M for Robert Lewandowski to even start talks with Barcelona.(Source Sport Bild)

 

Also Read: Inside Cristiano Ronaldo’s Multi Million Car Collection (Photos)

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020