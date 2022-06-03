Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Transfer Rumours On Pogba, Kalvin Philips, Pulisic, Jesus, Lukaku & Gnabry

By

Published

Manchester City are preparing a bid for Kalvin Phillips after making several enquiries about the Leeds midfielder. (Source 90min)

IMG 20220603 191526 590

Liverpool are looking at Christian Pulisic as a possible replacement for Sadio Mane should he leave the club. Jurgen Klopp is an admirer of Pulisic, but a deal is unlikely due to Chelsea’s valuation of the player. (Source Daily Mail)

IMG 20220603 191613 676

Arsenal are increasing efforts to sign Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus after Alexandre Lacazette chose to return to Lyon. (Source Daily Mail)

IMG 20220603 191652 140

Juventus have offered former Manchester United star Paul Pogba a three-year contract with basic net salary worth around £135,000 a week, plus bonuses. (Source Daily Mirror)

IMG 20220603 191714 698

Chelsea are still leading the race for Sevilla star Jules Kounde, with both clubs said to have started talks immediately as the recent takeover was completed. (Source SPORT)

IMG 20220603 191805 295

Behind the scenes, Romelu Lukaku is doing everything he can to leave Chelsea!

The Belgian striker has already asked the Blues to let him go on loan to Inter Milan. (Source: CorSport)

IMG 20220603 191916 584

Serge Gnabry has rejected Bayern Munich’s latest contract offer of €19M-a-year. The German club are not willing to go any higher and do not plan any further talks. (Source: BILD)

IMG 20220603 191950 457

Roma are interested in signing midfielder Jesse Lingard when his Manchester United contract expires this month, but West Ham and Everton remain potential suitors. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

IMG 20220603 192025 950

Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s set to join Inter on a free transfer, here we go soon. Mkhitaryan has decided to turn down AS Roma’s proposal to extend the contract.

Inter were just waiting for the final green light – Mkhitaryan has just communicated that he will leave Roma.

IMG 20220603 192329 152

Real Madrid and Monaco have intensified talks in the last few hours for Tchouaméni, a solution could be found in the next 48 Hours. (Source MARCA)

IMG 20220603 201131 589

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020