Transfer Rumours On Pogba, Kalvin Philips, Pulisic, Jesus, Lukaku & Gnabry

Manchester City are preparing a bid for Kalvin Phillips after making several enquiries about the Leeds midfielder. (Source 90min)

Liverpool are looking at Christian Pulisic as a possible replacement for Sadio Mane should he leave the club. Jurgen Klopp is an admirer of Pulisic, but a deal is unlikely due to Chelsea’s valuation of the player. (Source Daily Mail)

Arsenal are increasing efforts to sign Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus after Alexandre Lacazette chose to return to Lyon. (Source Daily Mail)

Juventus have offered former Manchester United star Paul Pogba a three-year contract with basic net salary worth around £135,000 a week, plus bonuses. (Source Daily Mirror)

Chelsea are still leading the race for Sevilla star Jules Kounde, with both clubs said to have started talks immediately as the recent takeover was completed. (Source SPORT)

Behind the scenes, Romelu Lukaku is doing everything he can to leave Chelsea!

The Belgian striker has already asked the Blues to let him go on loan to Inter Milan. (Source: CorSport)

Serge Gnabry has rejected Bayern Munich’s latest contract offer of €19M-a-year. The German club are not willing to go any higher and do not plan any further talks. (Source: BILD)

Roma are interested in signing midfielder Jesse Lingard when his Manchester United contract expires this month, but West Ham and Everton remain potential suitors. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s set to join Inter on a free transfer, here we go soon. Mkhitaryan has decided to turn down AS Roma’s proposal to extend the contract.

Inter were just waiting for the final green light – Mkhitaryan has just communicated that he will leave Roma.

Real Madrid and Monaco have intensified talks in the last few hours for Tchouaméni, a solution could be found in the next 48 Hours. (Source MARCA)