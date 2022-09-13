Why Cristiano Ronaldo Has No Tattoos on His Body 

Most professional football players have tattoos in various places on their bodies but for Cristiano Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d’Or winner it’s not something he will ever want. The Portuguese forward has never gotten a tattoo, not due to a lack of cash, but for one of the most inspirational reasons; bone marrow and blood donation.

Most health-related organizations, including the Red Cross, prohibit individuals with tattoos from donating blood and plasma for several months following the treatment, as blood cells are typically impacted.

Ronaldo is one of the rare athletes who frequently donates blood. The former Real Madrid forward once donated bone marrow and saved the life of a Leukemia-stricken child.

Ronaldo, who frequently uses Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter to encourage his fans to donate blood, is one of the goodwill ambassadors of the Be The 1 organization, which raises awareness about the significance of blood donation.

Ronaldo explained in one of his recent interviews why he convinces people to donate blood.

“That’s why I am enthusiastic, to the importance of blood donation and to encourage people around the world to become lifelong blood donors and help save lives,” Ronaldo told Sports Bible.

“We can all make a difference by donating blood. Each donation can benefit up to three people in emergency situations and for long-term medical treatments.”

Former Rome midfielder Nadja Nainggolan, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Roberto Firmino, and Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson Santana Moraes are a few football players who are well-known for having tattoos.

PSG forwards Neymar Jr. and Lionel Messi, two of Ronaldo’s adversaries, both have numerous tattoos on their bodies. Several of Messi’s tattoos are in honor of his loved ones, while others are inspired by his faith and his fervor for the game of soccer.

Some of the professional footballers who have no tattoos include; Ngolo Kante of Chelsea and Liverpool star Mohammed Salah.

