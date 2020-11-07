Biden: We are inches to the White House winning big! no doubt about it!

(KDRTV WILMINGTON, DELAWARE) – He lambasted some of his detractors who are on the way of a democratic process with unfounded allegations but has vowed that he won’t allow them to derail the process. Joe Biden has a comfortable lead in Pennsylvania with almost 30,000 votes, Georgia 4395, Arizona 29,000, and Nevada 11,000 votes.

Joe Biden is shy of two states to the magic 270 electoral – college, to win Presidency. So if he wins Arizona and Nevada that will seal the deal. Right now he’s having 253 electoral college and needs 17 only to reach the threshold. If he wins Pennsylvania with 20 he still wins the Whitehouse. Poll officials in the battleground states are working day and night to count the mail-in ballots also called absentee ballots which from the records of counting have shown clearly that the race is favoring Joe Biden.

Joe Biden on COVID-19: “I want everyone, everyone to know on day 1, we’re gonna put our plan to control this virus into action. We can’t save any of the lives lost…but we can save a lot of lives in the months ahead.” https://t.co/GwwRl4EUb3 #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/q4HkWFUOPx — ABC News (@ABC) November 7, 2020

The former Vice-President to President Barack Obama has also said that there are priorities in front of him like Corona Virus Pandemic which needs to be dealt with immediately and also said that the American people need to come to terms with what’s happening to the economy and promised to lead in ensuring that his party will work with all Americans to build the economy which is suffering.

He has called upon his supporters who voted for him and those who voted against him to unite and build the best Country in the World.

Joe Biden has said that his lead is insurmountable in Pennsylvania, Nevada, Arizona, and Georgia which has always voted for the Republican party. On the other hand, some voters in Arizona and Nevada were called by-polls officials to verify their identities on some disputed ballots.

Washington Square Park not waiting for the AP call pic.twitter.com/hB9nbhvhi6 — Jake Offenhartz (@jangelooff) November 7, 2020

Poll officials were surprised by a high number turnout of voters who wanted to authenticate their names against the disputed ballots and long lines have been seen to the counting halls.

Some voters were ecstatic and more than ready to verify their identities and openly spoke to news reporters on the same. A massive voter turnout was seen across the US some sending absentee ballots for fear of Corona Virus which has claimed over 230, 000 lives in the US only.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us. Contact Us, press releases.