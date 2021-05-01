Connect with us

Black Students Union challenge their teachers and Community to Act NOW over RACISM

The Black Union has urged their Teachers and the community at large to come out and speak strongly about racism and prejudice in society.

(KDRTV NEWS ) – While speaking at a public meeting organized by the Shakopee Public Schools Superintendent, Dr. Mike Redmond, the students didn’t mince their words on how they feel about racism bedeviling the community they are living in.

They urged their Teachers to introduce a curriculum that can be integrated into their lessons so that racial issues can be tackled by openly speaking about it and ways and means to be sorted on how to root it out.

In a Video Recorded by the KDRTV News Media, the students told the members of the community who attended to drive the narrative of fairness and justice in their daily lives in order to attain a proper social integration in the society.

