Former Kenyan Refugee Ilhan Omar Stuns Donald Trump, Massively Wins US Congress Seat

Ilhan Omar has Defended her Congress Seat in US
(KDRTV) – Former Kenyan refugee Ilhan Omar has been overwhelmingly re-elected to represent Minnesota’s 5th Congressional seat in the US House of congress despite President Donald Trump’s attacks.

Omar, running on the Democratic ticket, garnered more than 64% of the ballots in the November 3 elections, beating a well funded Republican candidate Lacy Johnson by more than 150, 000 votes.

Omar, who was raised at Kenya’s Daadab refugee camp, was the first woman of Somali origin to be elected into congress in 2018.

Read Also: Ilhan Omar Under Fire for Allegedly Marrying her Brother

She has gained national limelight due to her confrontations with President Trump, a man whose policies she disagrees with.

In September, Trump said Omar will be the reason he wins the Minnesota State elections and asked her to go back to her own country.

“She (Ilhan Omar) is telling us how to run our country. How did you do where you came from? How is your country doing?” Trump said at a rally in Pennsylvania.

Omar responded to Trump’s comments by calling him a xenophobic racist.

“He spreads the disease of hate everywhere he goes, and these cult rallies that he’s holding across the country are now being fueled by fear, and it is no surprise that he is so fearful of winning Minnesota that he has to resort to this hate,” Ilhan told CNN.

Well, it seems Omar has had the last laugh as Trump not only lost Minnesota but she (Ilhan) defended her congress seat.

