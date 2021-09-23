Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Kenyans Abroad: Life In Diaspora Is Not Easy, You Need To Come Here And Work Harder

By

Published

Kenyans abbroad

While a majority of Africans have been led to believe that landing in the US will make them rich in a blink, diaspora life might get tougher than even at home.

Lifestyle Vlogger Betty Az who lives in Arizona, Phoenix took time to break the misconceptions about life in the US.

READ ALSO: We Will Take Money But With No Attachments- Meru Bishops Ahead Of Ruto’s Visit

Betty explained why holding one job in the US is not good enough, how the federal system, bills and taxes consume hundreds of Kenya shillings every month.

She also breaks down why people need at least three jobs to get by.

The video is very informative and a must-watch for anyone thinking of moving abroad for greener pastures.

Watch it below:

 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019