Kenyans Abroad: Life In Diaspora Is Not Easy, You Need To Come Here And Work Harder

While a majority of Africans have been led to believe that landing in the US will make them rich in a blink, diaspora life might get tougher than even at home.
Lifestyle Vlogger Betty Az who lives in Arizona, Phoenix took time to break the misconceptions about life in the US.
Betty explained why holding one job in the US is not good enough, how the federal system, bills and taxes consume hundreds of Kenya shillings every month.
She also breaks down why people need at least three jobs to get by.
The video is very informative and a must-watch for anyone thinking of moving abroad for greener pastures.
Watch it below: