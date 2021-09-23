We Will Take Money But With No Attachments- Meru Bishops Ahead Of Ruto’s Visit

The Methodist Church will welcome all politicians to visit and is ready to receive any donations provided it doesn’t come with strings attached.

Methodist Church Presiding Bishop Joseph Ntombura while speaking to KTN, said that the church will allow politicians to attend church services but warned them against having other intentions when they donate anything to the church.

“Methodist Church is well known for its integrity. We are well structured and governed and when it comes to giving gifts and contribution in terms of money, we don’t take contribution in a light way,” he said.

“We like people to give as if they are giving to God. The gifts do not go to any individual but towards the church’s projects.”

His sentiments come as Deputy President William Ruto is expected to tour Meru this weekend.

The Bishop further urged politicians who are donating money to the church not to give expecting to lure or make the congregants vote for them in the elections.

“We do not like to take the gifts and contribution as if it is coming to bribe people or to lure them in their way of thinking or influence them to vote for them,” he added.

“We make it clear that when you come to our church you come to worship.”

Ruto has been on the spot lately for his Sunday service donations which are believed to come with strings attached.

Last week, Catholic bishops banned politicians from addressing congregations in churches over concerns that the leaders were abusing the purity of places of worship.

The bishops issued the ban after it became evident that political leaders were turning the churches into campaign fields, as the political realignments occur ahead of next August’s general election.

“We wish to firmly state again that our places of worship and liturgy are sacred and (do) not serve as political arenas. The church is above politics,” Archbishop Martin Kivuva Musonde, chairman of the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops, said in a statement

“We as clergy, and especially the priests, are to ensure that places are not used by leaders to further their political agenda.”