Minnesota African American Community Leaders Tackle Covid-19

(KDRTV) – African Immigrant communities in Minnesota are grappling with the challenges brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic which has already claimed some members and leaving thousands of them infected.

Leaders from diverse ethnic backgrounds came together to give suggestions on how to tackle the menace which is ravaging the community and created fear amongst the almost half a million immigrant community in Minnesota.

The leaders called upon their community members to shun some traditional and religious activities always held during festive sessions which might be a ripe ground to spread the infections which have so far killed over 300,000 Americans and are still killing over 2,000 people daily.