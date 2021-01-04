Nancy Pelosi Has Been Elected Again As US House Speaker

(KDRTV)-Nancy Pelosi has been elected for the fourth time as the US House Speaker giving the Democrats another major win 17 days before the inauguration of Joe Biden as the Next President of the United States

In a report seen by KDRTV, Nancy narrowly won the fourth election on Sunday, January 3. 2021

KDRTV established she is only the woman to be the speaker after previously serving as House Democratic Whip

Nancy Pelosi is representing California`s 12th congressional district

On the other news, a former Somali refugee who lived in Kenya Ilhan Abdulahi Omar secured an elective position after he massively beat her closest challenger

Omar is a Democratic woman who won the Minnesota House of Representative seat.

The 38-year-old woman acquired 64.6 percent of the total votes cast according to the New York Times on November 4.