14 Shot Dead In Sudan Protests

Sudan security officers have been described are brutal as they kill more then 14 people and injuring dozens

International community condemns Sudan military coup
KDRTV NEWS: Doctors in Sudan have confirmed that 14 people have been shot dead by security forces following the protest against the recent military takeover.

Several activists called on the people to take to the streets to mark the day when a civilian was supposed to assume the leadership of the governing Sovereign Council.

General Abdel Fattah al-Fattah al-Burhan dissolved the government, arrested many politicians, and declared himself the head of the new Sovereign council.

There is a growing concern that the Sudanese security officers are brutal

Doctor in Khartoum has reported that tears gas have been fired in various hospital buildings and that soldiers prevented certain wounded civilians from being treated.

The soldiers are reportedly switching off electricity as they conduct crackdowns on protestors.

The coup leaders are determined to stop the protest from gaining any momentum.

