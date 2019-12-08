A Painful reminder of Slavery still ringing in the minds of Africans in [PICTURES]

In my recent visit to Memphis Tennessee I had a serious recollection and effects Slavery imparted in the minds of Africans and yet to disappear. Not all Pictures are from Memphis Museum
Slaves in chains
Slave chained awaiting to be sold
Porters carry a European Merchant /Explorer
A Mother cries with her baby
An 11 year old slave boy
Slaves in a Ship Destined to the Americas
Preachers transported to the hinterland
A Colonial mistress being transported to her house
Slaves being whipped and waiting to aboard ships
Slaves waiting to be sold