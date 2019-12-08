Connect with us
 

A Painful reminder of Slavery still ringing in the minds of Africans in [PICTURES]

The Brutal Reality of Slavery and it’s impact to the African Society

In my recent visit to Memphis Tennessee I had a serious recollection and effects Slavery imparted in the minds of Africans and yet to disappear.  Not all Pictures are from Memphis Museum

Slaves in chains

Slaves in chains

Slave chained awaiting to be sold

Porters carry a European Merchant /Explorer

A Mother cries with her baby

An 11 year old slave boy

Slaves in a Ship Destined to the Americas

Preachers transported to the hinterland

A Colonial mistress being transported to her house

Slaves being whipped and waiting to aboard ships

Slaves waiting to be sold 

