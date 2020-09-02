Connect with us

World

BREAKING! Putin`s Critic Navalny ‘Poisoned With Novichock’- Germany

Russian opposion leader Navalny
Russian opposion leader Navalny

(KDRTV)-The Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was poisoned with Novichok nerve agent, the German government says 

Navalny was transferred to Germany for treatment after family and relatives doubted doctors in Omsk.

His supporters in Russia had protested that opposition leader was poisoned however, the Russian doctor denied such allegations saying their examination did not find any poison in Navalny`s body

READ ALSO‘Poisoned’ Putin Critic Arrives In Germany For Treatment While In Coma

His allies said that he was poisoned after President Vladimir Putin`s order, however, Kremlin denounced such assertion

This breaking news is being worked on and more insights will be published shortly. Please keep refreshing this page for the latest version.

