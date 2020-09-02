BREAKING! Putin`s Critic Navalny ‘Poisoned With Novichock’- Germany

(KDRTV)-The Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was poisoned with Novichok nerve agent, the German government says

Navalny was transferred to Germany for treatment after family and relatives doubted doctors in Omsk.

His supporters in Russia had protested that opposition leader was poisoned however, the Russian doctor denied such allegations saying their examination did not find any poison in Navalny`s body

His allies said that he was poisoned after President Vladimir Putin`s order, however, Kremlin denounced such assertion

