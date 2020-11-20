(KDRTV)- A British study has revealed that people who had contracted COVID-19 are unlikely to contacted in again at least six mothers after the first infection.

The British healthcare workers did the study on the frontline of the battle against the coronavirus.

According to the researchers at Oxford University, the findings would afford certain reassurance for the more than 51 million people globally who have contracted the novel virus.

“This is really good news, because we can be confident that, at least in the short term, most people who get COVID-19 won’t get it again,” said David Eyre, a professor at Oxford’s Nuffield Department of Population Health, who co-led the study.

There have been concerns that the immunity produced after treatment of coronavirus could be short-lived and that the recovered patient may get sick again.

However, there are hopes after the study indicated that reinfection is extremely rare.

“Being infected with COVID-19 does offer protection against re-infection for most people for at least six months,” Eyre said. “We found no new symptomatic infections in any of the participants who had tested positive for antibodies.”

The study, which has not been peer-reviewed by other scientists, was carried between April 20202 and November 2020 and took a period of 30 weeks.

KDRTV notes that the study was first published on the MedRxiv website

During the examination. 89 of 11,052 staff without antibodies developed a new infection with symptoms, while no one among the 1,246 staff with antibodies developed a symptomatic infection

The study discovered that staff with antibodies were also likely to test positive for COVID-19 without symptoms, the researchers reported.

Again. 6 without antibodies testing positive, compared to only three with antibodies. The three were all well and did not develop Covid-19 symptoms.

“We will continue to follow this cohort of staff carefully to see how long protection lasts and whether previous infection affects the severity of infection if people do get infected again,” Eyre said.

KDRTV notes that there are several vaccines being developed; however, so far, the WHO has not proved any vaccine for COVID-19

