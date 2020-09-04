COVID-19: Hopes As Russian Vaccine ‘Produces Antibodies’

(KDRTV)-The Lancet medical journal published that two trials were done in June-July this year and that involved 76 participants had 100 % participants developing antibodies.

Russia`s first “Sputnik-V” COVID-19 vaccine had been licensed by the country for domestic before it availed scientific data

“The two 42-day trials – including 38 healthy adults each – did not find any serious adverse effects among participants, and confirmed that the vaccine candidates elicit an antibody response,” The Lancet said. “Large, long-term trials including a placebo comparison, and further monitoring are needed to establish the long-term safety and effectiveness of the vaccine for preventing COVID-19 infection,” it said.

According to our previous reports, the vaccines had attracted global skepticism with many critics warning against its use before it is internationally approved.

However, now that its scientific data has been published in a peer-reviewed journal and given the latest trial positive reports, a high-profile Russian official said Moscow had worn big against critics

“With this (publication) we answer all of the questions of the West that were diligently asked over the past three weeks, frankly with the clear goal of tarnishing the Russian vaccine,” said Kirill Dmitriev, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) “All of the boxes are checked,” he told Reuters. “Now… we will start asking questions of some of the Western vaccines.”

However, lead author Dr. Naor Bar-Zeev of the International Vaccine Access Center, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, USA stated that the studies gave hope but not that much

It is clear that even with the latest trial reports, both domestic and international critics are yet to be convinced about the efficacy of the vaccine

The are several COVID-19 vaccines that are being developed around the world, however, Russia is the first country announce that their vaccine is safe for human use

President Donald Trump also announced that Americans should expect to have proved COVID-19 vaccine two days to November`s elections

