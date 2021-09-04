Children Among 17 Killed In Kabul`s Celebratory Gunfire

KDRTV NEWS: Reports have indicated that children are among the 17 people killed and 41 others injured in Kabul`s celebratory gunfire by the Taliban fighters.

Reports indicate that the Taliban fighters fired celebratory aerial gunshots after allegations that they had taken over the Panjshir valley.

The deadly event took place on Friday after the Taliban fighters said that they had defeated the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRFA)

READ ALSO: US To Launch Military Attack On ISIS Any Time Following Kabul Attack

KDRTV has come across photos and footage shared on social media showing people being taken to various health facilities with gun wounds

Emergency Hospital Midnight: People taking their loved ones wounded by the Taliban Air shootings to the hospital. #Kabul #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/lFv7vdqC4I — Aśvaka – آسواکا News Agency (@AsvakaNews) September 4, 2021

Taliban commanders said that they overpowered the trouble makers in Panjshir

“By the grace of Allah Almighty, we are in control of entire Afghanistan. The troublemakers have been defeated and Panjshir is now under our command,” said the commander.

READ ALSO: Afghanistan: Rocket Fired At Kabul Airport Stopped By the US From Reaching Target

At the same time, an emergency health facility in Kabul said that it received at least 17 bodies and 41 wounded people caused by Friday night’s gunfire.

The #Taliban carried out cheerful shootings in most parts of Kabul last night, believing that they had taken control of #Panjshir province, while the Resistance Front denied the Taliban's claim, saying they had inflicted heavy casualties on the Taliban. pic.twitter.com/GbheJ0pSNH — Aśvaka – آسواکا News Agency (@AsvakaNews) September 3, 2021

However, Ahmad Massoud, leader of the resistance forces said that the Taliba`s news of the Panjshir conquest is false.

News of Panjshir conquests is circulating on Pakistani media. This is a lie. Conquering Panjshir will be my last day in Panjshir, inshallah. — Ahmad Massoud (@Mohsood123) September 3, 2021

The fight between two rivals started after they failed to agree on negotiation talks.

The Taliban took over Afghanistan after the US withdrew its troops.

However, around 100, 000 Afghans have left the country fearing the severe Islamic laws that the Taliban is about to implement.