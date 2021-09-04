Connect with us

Children Among 17 Killed In Kabul`s Celebratory Gunfire

Taliban kills 17 people including children in a celebratory gunfire in Kabul on Friday, several other have been wounded

A man with an injured boy in a medical emergency ward after the celebratory gunshots
KDRTV NEWS: Reports have indicated that children are among the 17 people killed and 41 others injured in Kabul`s celebratory gunfire by the Taliban fighters.

Reports indicate that the Taliban fighters fired celebratory aerial gunshots after allegations that they had taken over the Panjshir valley.

The deadly event took place on Friday after the Taliban fighters said that they had defeated the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRFA)

READ ALSO: US To Launch Military Attack On ISIS Any Time Following Kabul Attack

KDRTV has come across photos and footage shared on social media showing people being taken to various health facilities with gun wounds

Taliban commanders said that they overpowered the trouble makers in Panjshir

“By the grace of Allah Almighty, we are in control of entire Afghanistan. The troublemakers have been defeated and Panjshir is now under our command,” said the commander.

READ ALSO: Afghanistan: Rocket Fired At Kabul Airport Stopped By the US From Reaching Target

At the same time, an emergency health facility in Kabul said that it received at least 17 bodies and 41 wounded people caused by Friday night’s gunfire.

However, Ahmad Massoud, leader of the resistance forces said that the Taliba`s news of the Panjshir conquest is false.

The fight between two rivals started after they failed to agree on negotiation talks.

The Taliban took over Afghanistan after the US withdrew its troops.

However, around 100, 000 Afghans have left the country fearing the severe Islamic laws that the Taliban is about to implement.

