China Bans BBC World News Over Coronavirus Reports

Chinese authorities bans BBC World News from broadcasting in its territory over coronavirus reports

BBC Office
BBC Office. Image by BBC

(KDRTV)-China has banned BBC World News from broadcasting on its territory.

The decision was advertised b y the Chinese broadcasting regulator on Thursday, Feb. 11.

The BBC has said that it was disappointed by the move.

KDRTV notes that the action was taken by Chinese authority after British Media regulator Ofcom retracted state broadcaster China Global Television Network`s (CGTN) License to broadcast in the UK.

READ ALSO: U.S, China Presidents Speak For First Time Since Election Of Biden

The decision that was taken by Ofcom earlier this month was based on the grounds that CGTN`s license was illegally held by Star China Media Limited.

At the same time, CGTN was allegedly found guilty of breaching British broadcasting regulations last year after it forced a confession of UK citizen Peter Humphrey.

China`s State Film, TV, and Radio Administration said that BBC World News reports about China violated broadcast guidelines

The administration also said that the BBC`s news was not truthful and fair and thus harmed the Chinese national interests

It thus said that the air application of BBC next year would not be accepted

The BBC has already responded to the decision by China

 ‘We are disappointed that the Chinese authorities have decided to take this course of action. The BBC is the world’s most trusted international news broadcaster and reports on stories from around the world fairly, impartially and without fear or favor,” BBC said in a statement

At the same time, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab referred to the decision by China as “unacceptable curtailing of media freedom”.

At the same time, the US State Department also criticized China saying it is part of a broader campaign to suppress free media in China

China in the recent past has banned various foreign media companies including those from the US. Again, many journalists have been detained, exiled, and even chased out of the country.

KDRTV understands that already BBC website and App has been banned n China

China has been considered as the high-ranking country in terms of oppressing freedom of media

The US had complained that China committed genocide to Muslim groups and Uighurs.

BBC also published an interview with Uighur women who revealed “they had been systematically raped, sexually abused and tortured in China’s “re-education” camps in Xinjiang”

China, however, has dismissed claims that Uighurs are persecuted

