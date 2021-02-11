Connect with us

U.S, China Presidents Speak For First Time Since Election Of Biden

China, US presidents talk for the first time on the phone since the election of Joe Biden, main agenda is bilateral cooperation.

US China presidents speak for the first time since election of Joe Biden
(KDRTV)-The US president Joe Biden and Chinese Xi Jinping have spoken on the phone on Wednesday since Biden succeeded Donald Trump.

According to a readout provided by the White House, “affirmed his priorities of protecting the American people’s security, prosperity, health, and way of life, and preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

Reports also indicate that the leaders also talked about the coronavirus pandemic, climate change, and the possibility of Washington and Beijing pursuing “practical, results-oriented engagements” on arms control (as referred by the White House)

READ ALSO: China Finally Congratulates Joe Bidden, Russia, Brazil, Mexico, North Korea Remaining

KDRTV understands that the former President Donald Trump`s regime had considered coronavirus as a bioweapon released by the Chinese to attack America.

However, with the phone and given Joe Biden`s regime, the severed relationship between the two countries would be reversed.

Officials also said that Biden held firm on several key areas of contention.

“President Biden underscored his fundamental concerns about Beijing’s coercive and unfair economic practices, crackdown in Hong Kong, human rights abuses in Xinjiang, and increasingly assertive actions in the region, including toward Taiwan,” the readout said

However, according to Chinese state Television, President Xi insisted that bilateral cooperation is the only way to resolve and manage the differences between the two countries.

Xi also asked his counterpart for one-on-one dialogue strategies to resume to avoid any sort of misunderstanding.

READ ALSO: Trump Restated Claims China Is Responsible For Coronavirus During US Independence Day Celebrations

Donald had initially warned that Chiese would take over America if Joe Biden becomes the next President of the US.

Reportedly, the Chinese considered President Donald Trump as “Unpredictable”

