China Declares Sanctions in Tech War With US

(KDRTV)-In a retaliation response, China has advertised strategies that would allow it to impose sanctions on foreign companies to enhance technology war against the US.

The Chinese government’s move has come a day after the United States outlawed the popular Chineses apps Tik Tok and WeChat.

KDRTV also understands that the US has earlier used its own “entity list” to shut Chines giant telecom company Huawei.

READ ALSO: the US, China Lock Horns Over Closure Of Consulates

Now, the Chinese long-awaited “unreliable entities list is considered as a weapon for Beijing to requite against the US

This after the US Commerce Department steeped the pressure by commanding the ban on downloads of the video app Tik Tok and effectively barricading the use of Chinese super-app we chat

However, KDRTV notes that the announcement made by the Chinese Ministry of Commerce did not sanction to a specific foreign entity

However, the statement revealed that the sanctions would be imposed on entities whose undertakings are considered to “harm China’s national sovereignty, security, and development interests” or violate “internationally accepted economic and trade rules.”

The announcement has a spectrum of words that China has been using to censure the US actions against Chinese companies.

“Punitive measures may include fines against the foreign entity, banning it from conducting trade and investment in China, and restrictions on the entry of personnel or equipment into the country,” reported TRT World News

According to the Foreign Ministry, the sanctions will cover “foreign enterprises, other organizations, and individuals.”

KDRTV understands that the US and China have been locking horns over economic activities involving their companies locally and internationally.

READ ALSO: Trump Says World Is Suffering Because Of China, Takes Actions

The rift between the two countries even widened further after the US accused China of the outbreak of coronavirus which says is less a bioweapons

At some point, the President of the US, Donald Trump, mocked China as he referred to coronavirus as the “Chinese virus.”

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us. Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News, bookmark our site, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay updated with the latest Kenya News.