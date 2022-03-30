Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Congo Rebels Deny Downing UN MONUSCO Helicopter

M23 Rebels accused of downing the MONUSCO helicopter even though they blame the Congolese army

By

Published

M23 Rebel soldier
M23 Rebel soldier

The M23, the rebel group in Congo, has denied shooting down a UN helicopter that crashed on Sunday.

The helicopter carried peacekeepers on a reconnaissance mission in the northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

However, the group pointed its hands at the Congolese army for downing the helicopter.

“That plane was hit by FARDC [DR Congo’s armed forces]’s shooting.” Major Willy Ngoma, the M23 spokesperson, told the BBC.

 

KDRTV established that the DR Congo army had faulted the rebels for the crash on Tuesday.

More than 6000 civilians have fled their homes since the beginning f the clashes between the rebels and the Congolese army Rutshuru area of North Kivu province. This is according to the statistics provided by the Red Cross.

READ ALSO: Moses Kuria Appears Before IEBC Over Election Rigging Remarks

The helicopter was crashed at around noon local time, and sources claim that seven people were on board when the aircraft crashed.

Many sources have accused the rebels of being behind the crash

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay updated with the latest Kenya and International News.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019