Moses Kuria Appears Before IEBC Over Election Rigging Remarks

Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria appears before the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) over election rigging claims.
The lawmaker is allegedly made such claims during Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA party NDC
The legislature’s lawyer now wants the IEBC proceedings on vote-rigging claims stopped saying the commission lacks jurisdiction and no document supplied to them.
It is on records that on March 15, Moses Kuria said that he and other political leaders helped Uhuru Kenyatta illegally secure victory during the 2017 presidential elections.
He made the claims during the UDA party delegates conference held at Kasarani Gymnasium arena.
The lawmaker was summoned by the IEBC Electoral Code of Conduct Enforcement Committee for grilling.
In 2017, Uhuru’s victory in the presidential race was challenged by ODM leader Raila Odinga; the Supreme Court even canceled the later election results.
“Kuna wengine wanasema ati kura ya mlima itagawanywa; mheshimiwa Ann Waiguru, Rigathi Gachagua, Muthomi Njuki, Kimani Ichung’wa, Senator Linturi, Alice Wahome, Faith Gitau, Kimani wa Matangi…Sisi ndio tulikuwa tukishikilia Uhuru kura, na sisi ndio tulikuwa tunamuibia kura,” Kuria said.
