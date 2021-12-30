Desmond Tutus`s Body To Lie In Old Cape Town Cathedral For Two Days

KDRTV NEWS: The body of the later Archbishop Desmond Tutu has arrived at his old St George`s Cathedral in Cape Town, where it will lie for two days.

Tutu had won a Nobel Prize after helping South Africa to end the apartheid rule; he died aged 90.

The official state funeral will be held on 1 January after the lying-in-state period to allow mourners to pay their last tribute.

A large crowd is expected to visit the Cape Town Cathedral over the two days.

The lying in state period had to be extended for two days for fear of a stampede

According to our correspondent in South Africa, priests burnt incense as Tutu`s body was carried in a simple wooden coffin into the Cathedral

Tutu`s window, Leah could be seen strolling behind as the casket entered the former parish

South Africa will remember Desmond Tutu as a nationalist who helped the black majority to fight the apartheid system from 1948 until 1991.

Memorial services will be held across South Africa.

After Sartuday s funeral, Tutu s body is cremated, his ashes will be placed in the Cathedral.

The funeral will be very simple according to his wishes