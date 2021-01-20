Donald Trump “Blesses” New Administration

(KDRTV)-President Donald Trump has sent best wishes to his successor Joe Biden in a video statement.

However, interesting enough, in the entire video statement, Trump did mention Joe Biden by name.

“This week, we inaugurate a new administration and pray for its success in keeping America safe and prosperous,” said Trump in the video statement.

KDRTV established that the video was posted 20 hours before the inauguration of President-elect Democrat Joe Biden

“We also extend our best wishes. And we also want them to have luck — a very important word,” he added

During the statement, he did not forget to assert some of his fundamental achievements.

According to him, he was proud that he is the first American President to start a new. At the same time, he said he was excited that he is the first American President to create the greatest economy in the history of the world.

However, according to our previous reports, Trump had accused China of releasing coronavirus to compel the global economy; he termed coronavirus as a bioweapon.

KDRTV also understands that Trump made history as the first American President to be impeached twice.

President Joe Biden was inaugurated under tight security. The function was attended by Vice President Mike Pence.

Trump goes into American history as the first American president not to attend an inauguration ceremony of his successor

Trump has faulted the previous November`s elections in which Joe Biden won both popular and electoral votes.

Joe Biden is expected to overrule many executive orders made by President Donald Trump

