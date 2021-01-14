Trump Impeached Twice In History For “Inciting Violence”

(KDRTV)-US President Donald Trump makes history in the country as the first President to be impeached twice after being accused of inciting violence in the US capitol.

The recent developments saw the violent pro-Trump protestors storming the congress causing massive damages to the premises.

KDRTV understands the House of Representatives accused Mr. Trump of fostering violence based on his false accusation of election fraud in the recent polls

Trump is now being tried in the upper Chamber before he leaves office on Wednesday

There is also an option that the Senate bar Trump from acquiring any public office again in the US.

However, in a recent video viewed by our team, Trump called upon his followers to remain calm but did not talk about the impeachment spectrum.

There were thoughts that there would be a protest during the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and that was even echoed by the FBI

Trump was impeached because he incited his followers to storm the capitol

According to the impeachment piece;

President Trump gravely endangered the security of the United States and its institutions of government, threatened the integrity of the democratic system, interfered with the peaceful transition of power, and imperilled a coequal branch of government.”

More to follow…

