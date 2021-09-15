Dozens Of Nigeria Prisoners Recaptured After Weekend Prison Break

KDRTV NEWS: Many prisoners have been captured after 240 inmates escaped last weekend after shooters attacked the Kogi police station.

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) spokesperson confirmed in a communique on Monday.

The prison break took place on Sunday at midnight.

However, the government of Nigeria has announced the 114 out of 240 prisoners who escaped have been recaptured.

The authorities have advised the prisoners still at large to surrender themselves or risk being prosecuted after arrest.

The public has not been assured of their safety as the government continues to for the fugitives.

Nigeria has plunged into severe insecurity, with this being the second attack on a prison this year.

Nigeria has also reported persistent kidnapping cases; many students have been kidnapped, including high-profile government officials.

