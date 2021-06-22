Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

ECOWAS Court Of Justice Reverses Nigeria Twitter Ban

ECOWAS Court urges Nigeria to consider restoring use of Twitter since the ban violates freedom of expression

By

Published

ECOWAS Court of Justice urges Nigeria to allow citizens to use Twitter
ECOWAS Court of Justice urges Nigeria to allow citizens to use Twitter

KDRTV NEWS: ECOWAS court of justice has revoked the Nigeria`s Twitter ban.

The West African court has order the country not to prosecute citizens for using Twitter.

RECENT UPDATE

Armed men has opened fire on Ethiopian polling station

Twitter is seeking a suit to stop a ban on its use in Nigeria.

READ ALSO: MYANMAR: 4 Dead As Junta Clashes With Militia

According to the ECOWAS court the indefinite suspension of Twitter use in the country violated the right to freedom of expression.

The court has thus warned Nigeria against prosecuting citizens for using Twitter.

The case was brought to the attention of the ECOWAS court after some civil society groups complained that Twitter ban breached the rights to freedom of speech.

KDRTV notes that Nigeria is known for despising such orders and may continue to hold the Twitter ban.

For instance, the same court ordered the release of former national security adviser Sambo Dasuki but reports indicate that he is still in custody to date.

Nigeria suspended the use of Twitter on June 4, 2021 claiming that the use of such micro-blogging platform undermines Nigerian corporate existence.

READ ALSO: ETHIOPIA: Heavy Fighting Reported In Tigray

The suspension was announced by the Nigeria`s Minister of Information and Culture.

The declaration was announce after Twitter deleted one of the tweets of President Muhammadu Buhari.

KDRTV notes that President Buhari had established a committee to meet Twitter to discuss the suspension.

Many western powers including the US have condemned Nigeria for imposing the ban on Twitter.

However, former US President Donald Trump hailed President Buhari for imposing the ban blaming Twitter.

It is on records that Twitter had permanently suspended the Twitter account of the former President.

Facebook has also suspended Trumps account for violating their rules and regulations.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya news

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019