ECOWAS Court Of Justice Reverses Nigeria Twitter Ban

KDRTV NEWS: ECOWAS court of justice has revoked the Nigeria`s Twitter ban.

The West African court has order the country not to prosecute citizens for using Twitter.

Twitter is seeking a suit to stop a ban on its use in Nigeria.

According to the ECOWAS court the indefinite suspension of Twitter use in the country violated the right to freedom of expression.

The court has thus warned Nigeria against prosecuting citizens for using Twitter.

The case was brought to the attention of the ECOWAS court after some civil society groups complained that Twitter ban breached the rights to freedom of speech.

KDRTV notes that Nigeria is known for despising such orders and may continue to hold the Twitter ban.

For instance, the same court ordered the release of former national security adviser Sambo Dasuki but reports indicate that he is still in custody to date.

Nigeria suspended the use of Twitter on June 4, 2021 claiming that the use of such micro-blogging platform undermines Nigerian corporate existence.

The suspension was announced by the Nigeria`s Minister of Information and Culture.

The declaration was announce after Twitter deleted one of the tweets of President Muhammadu Buhari.

KDRTV notes that President Buhari had established a committee to meet Twitter to discuss the suspension.

Many western powers including the US have condemned Nigeria for imposing the ban on Twitter.

However, former US President Donald Trump hailed President Buhari for imposing the ban blaming Twitter.

It is on records that Twitter had permanently suspended the Twitter account of the former President.

Facebook has also suspended Trumps account for violating their rules and regulations.