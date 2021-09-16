Ecowas Orders Guinea Junta To Release President Conde Or Face Sanctions

KDRTV NEWS: Ecowas has threatened to impose sanctions on the Guinea junta to continue detaining former President Alpha Conde.

The leaders of Ecowas met in Accra, Ghana, on Thursday to discuss the political crisis in Guinea.

The chairman of the group described the situation in Guinea as a “burning issue in the region”

KDRTV understands that the ousted president has been detained in a disclosed place since the coup on September 5, 2021, in Conakry.

“We are required to take informed decisions on these matters that will have long term consequences for the stability and the defence of the democratic values of our region” said Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, president of Ghana and Chairman of ECOWAS group, during the opening ceremony in Accra.

Guinea junta leaders have set several conditions for releasing ousted president Alpha Conde.

This is according to a report by the Ecowas delegation that visited the President last week.

However, the junta Col. Mammady has assured the country that the mining sector would not be affected.

However, the junta is yet to make public when they form a unity government.

President Conde sparked violent state demonstrations after pushing for a constitutional amendment that allowed him to run for the third term.

Meanwhile, KDRTV has established that many Guineans are happy with the coup and have celebrated together with the junta.

On the contrary, AU, the UN, and the US have condemned the coup and the detention of ousted President Conde.

The junta is currently holding a consultative meeting with various sectors and leaders in the country about restoring civilian rule.