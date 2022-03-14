Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Former US President Barack Obama Tests Positive For Covid-19

By

Published

images 2022 03 14T072239.774

Photo of Barack Obama. Image Courtesy.

Former US President Barack Obama has revealed that he has been infected with the Corona virus.

Speaking on Sunday March 13, Obama said that he feeling fine except for a scratchy throat.

“I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple of days, but am feeling fine otherwise,”

“Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative.” Obama wrote on Twitter.

He went on to ask people to get vaccinated against the deadly virus.

“It’s a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down.” He added.

Screenshot 2022 03 14 07 26 19 36 0b2fce7a16bf2b728d6ffa28c8d60efb

He did not indicate whether his daughters Malia, 23, or Sasha, 20, had been tested for the virus, but both are currently in college and likely away at school.

The 60-year-old had recently returned to Washington, DC, following a winter spending in Hawaii.

Obama’s diagnosis makes him the second ex-US President to develop the virus, following then-President Donald Trump’s announcement in October 2020 that he tested positive for the virus, which occurred before immunizations were widely accessible in the US.

Throughout the pandemic, Obama has been an advocate of public health measures.

The diagnosis comes as case rates and mortality in the United States continue to drop in the aftermath of the winter Omicron outbreak. It also coincides with the relaxation of COVID regulations in the United States.

Also Read; President Barack Obama’s Grandmother dies in Kenya

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019