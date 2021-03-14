Germany State Polls Kicks Off Despite Surge in Covid-19 Cases

(KDRTV)-German state elections begins today Sunday despite the fact that Covid-19 cases in the country increased sharply over the past seven days.

The year`s general election will commence in two states on Sunday and the outcomes are anticipated to have impact on the national standing of various parties.

KDRTV anticipates that polling stations in Rhineland-Palatinate and Baden-Wurttemberg will empty and many voters would settle on mail-in ballots.

READ ALSO: Germany Coronavirus Infections Rise Sharply

The most important spectrum is the fact that the polls are will be determinant to mark the end of Angela Markel`s chancellorship.

This will also portray voter opinion about the scope of crisis management in the coronavirus pandemic.

Baden-Württemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate are the states to begin the polls out six states that are expeted to vote during the pandemic.

The major contesting parties are center-left Social Democrats (SPD).

However, poosters have predicted victory for the incumbents in the two states something that is fading the hopes of CDU.

According to our previous reports, Germany has recently reported sharp increase in cases of Covid-19 and is facing a vaccination setback as AstraZeneca jab company reduced the number of vaccine it would export to Germany to 100 million vaccines only.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us. Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya News to withdraw their military intervention in Libya immediately.