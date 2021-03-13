Germany Coronavirus Infections Rise Sharply

(KDRTV)-Germany has recorded a sharp rise in the case of Covid-19, and reports indicate that the situation is likely to be worse by Easter.

The country`s Robert Koch Institute provided the reports.

March 13, 2021, became German’s seventh-day rise in coronavirus incidences in a row.

The Covid-19 cases in the country are now estimated at 76.1 per 100 000 residents.

The institute predicted that the number of coronaviruses that would be witnessed during Easter would be comparable to the one witnessed during Christmas.

KDRTV understands that last week, Germany eased some coronavirus containment measures. However, the authorities agreed that the curbs could be reimposed if the rate would be about 100 per 100 000 people.

The cases of coronavirus are increasing in Germany when the country is faced with vaccination hurdles.

The vaccine manufacture AstraZeneca provided unfortunate reported after saying that they would only release about 1oo million vaccines instead of the initial 22o million vaccines.

The vaccination company cited export restriction as to the main reason for reducing the number of jab supplies. However, AstraZeneca did not provide further information.

Germany was facing a vaccination setback when several European countries rejected or suspended the AstraZeneca jab after linking it to blood clotting.

However, the World Health Organization (WHO) dismissed the claims that there is no direct of AstraZeneca to blood clotting.

Some of the countries that had suspended the use of AstraZeneca include Austria, South Africa, Denmark, Bulgaria, and Italy.

Italy has also re-imposed lockdown after the cases of Covid-19 rose sharply.

On its side, Germany sided with the WHO on dismissing claims that AstraZeneca jab is attributed to blood clotting.

South Africa AstraZeneca for Johnson & Johnson jab after claiming that AstraZeneca was not effective for its new Covid strain.

