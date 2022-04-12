Good News For Ukraine as US Is Set to Announce $750 Million Worth Of Weapons For them

U.S. President Joe Biden’s council is anticipated to declare openly another $750 million in military aid for Ukraine for its combat against Russian forces today, Wednesday.
According to the two officials who spoke to reauters, the aid would be endowed using Presidential Drawdown Authority, or PDA, in which the president can approve the transfer of articles and services from U.S. properties without congressional authorization in retort to a unexpected disaster.
Nonetheless, one of the US officials said final decisions were still being made about the combination of appliance.
U.S. and European leaders are being pushed by Ukraine President Zelensky to procure heavier arms and appliance to fight Russia in Ukraine’s eastern region.
On the other hand, senior congressional assistant said the equipment to be announced would likely include heavy ground artillery schemes to Ukraine, including howitzers.
Consequently, the White House said last week that it has contributed than $1.7 billion in security subsidy to Ukraine since the Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine that Russia calls a “special military operation.”
Nonetheless, weapons freight have included defensive anti-aircraft Stinger and anti-tank Javelin missiles, as well as ammunition and body armor.