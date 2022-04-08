Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

President Biden Reacts After Russia Was Suspended From The Human Right Council

By

Published

images 55
US president Joe Biden

The UN General Assembly on 7th of April approved historic solution ordering for Russia to be withdrawn from the Human Rights Council.

However, the findings attained a two-thirds majority in the 193-member Assembly, with 93 nations voting in favour and 24 against.

FPwPgQWWUAcF7yf 696x464 1

UNHCR summit photo courtesy

“Members of the Human Rights Council are committed to the highest standards in the promotion and protection of these rights. Russia has violated these criteria with its actions in Ukraine,” said EU delegation head Olef Skoog in a statement.

Nonetheless, President Joe Biden has handed out a statement to “applaud” the UN vote. This is after removing Russia from the United Nations Human Right Council (UNHCR).

“This is a meaningful step by the international community further demonstrating how Putin’s war has made Russia an international pariah,” said Biden.

However, according to President Biden, the US led the toll to eliminating Russia after finding out that it was “committing gross and systemic violations of human rights.”

However, Biden added; “The images we are seeing out of Bucha and other areas of Ukraine as Russian troops withdraw are horrifying.”

Nevertheless, together with other leaders from different nations, Biden condemned the Russian invasion into Ukraine.

Also, read AU Suspends Guinea After Military Coup

“Russia’s lies are no match for the undeniable evidence of what is happening in Ukraine.”

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,,,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020