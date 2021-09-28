Connect with us

Guinea Junta Bars Members From Running In Next Elections

Guinea junta will not allow members to run in the next elections that will see the return of a civilian rule.

Coup leaders in Guinea have speaken after meeting ousted cabinet from former President Alpha Condes government
KDRTV NEWS: The Guinea Junta that ousted former President Alpha Conde has announced that its members will be barred from running the next national or local elections.

The junta announced Col. Mammady Doumbouya as the president after the coup that occurred early this month.

The planned next elections will see the return of civilian rule.

The Junta on Monday announced a transitional charter that confirmed Col. Mammady Doumbouya as the interim President.

The charter provides a government headed by a civilian prime minister and the national council that will temporarily act as the parliament.

The council comprises 81 members from society, including political parties, religious organizations, diplomats, business leaders, and professionals.

The members of the council are also barred from running in the next election.

Women will constitute 30% membership of the council, and two vice-presidents will deputize a president.

The council is yet to decide the length of the transitional period after which a democratic government will be ushered in.

The junta has been holding consultative meetings will people from diverse scopes to decide the country’s fate.

An elite group headed by Col. Doumbouya seized power on December 5, 2021, after accusing the ousted executives of rampant corruption and mismanagement.

Ordinary citizens widely celebrated the coup. However, a section of the international community was unhappy about the event.

Thus, many people questioned if the Ecowas, AU, UN, the US, and other members of the international community know what the people of Guinea want?

