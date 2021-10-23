Joe Biden Dismisses Claims China Military Will Overtake US Miliatry

KDRTV NEWS: US President Joe Biden has refuted claims that the Chinese military will overtake the US military.

Joe Biden, speaking during the Town Hall meeting, also hinted that the US is ready to go to war with China to defend Taiwan.

READ ALSO: Britain Joins USA To Compel China To Be Honest On Origin of Coronavirus

The made by the president is another sign of the strained relationship between Beijing and Washington.

Joe Biden was asked what he would do to keep up with the China military

He was asked: can you vow to protect Taiwan? and he responded, “yes and yes.”

Adding that, there is no way the China military would overtake the US military.

He said that the world knows we have the most powerful military in the history of the world.”

READ ALSO: Biden Suggests China Not Honest About Origin Of Coronavirus

China and the US have severed their diplomatic ties and recently have engaged in various political and economic wars.

The US and China have been having a cold war on who is to dominate Africa`s econoic.

The US had been quoted warning African countries to be skeptical about the Chinese loans.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us. Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay updated with the latest Kenya and International News.