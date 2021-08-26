Connect with us

Kabul Suicide Bomb Attacks Cause Many Casualties

Many casualties are expected in the twin suicide bomb attacks outside Kabul airport; the attack has occurred hours after the US and allies issue a security threat alert in the Airpot.

KDRTV NEWS: Twin suicide bomb attack has occurred outside Kabul airport with reports indicating at least 10 casualties.

The explosion takes place outside the Abbey Gate where reports indicate that the US and British forces were previously stationed.

The US has reported that there are several US and civilians casualties in the twin bomb suicide attack.

