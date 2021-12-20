Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

LATEST: Death Toll Hit 200 After Typhoon Slams Philippines

The death toll in the Philippines has risen following the devastation from Typhoon Rai. Rescue operations are ongoing

By

Published

House damaaged after the Typhoon Rai hit Philiphines
House damaaged after the Typhoon Rai hit Philiphines

KDRTV NEWS:  More than 208 people are feared dead, while 53 have been reported missing following typhoon incident in the Philippines.

The Philippines national police also said that 239 others are sustaining severe injuries.

Typhoon Rai caused 121 miles per hour winds and gusts of up to 168mph.

KDRTV expects the death toll to rise because many of the hit towns were out of reach for the rescue teams.

The typhoon disrupted communication networks, power outages, and closed roads.

READ ALSO: Another Wetangula’s Ally Finally Speaks About Ditching Ford OKA and Joining Raila’s ODM

However, the country has started massive clean-up and repair after the weather improved.

Reports indicate that falling trees or walls hit many people who died. Others drowned in flash floods or were buried alive in the landslides.

Typhoon Rai reportedly was worse than the typhoon Haiyan that devasted the Philippines in November 2013.

Many people could have died supposed they were not evacuated from the high-risk zones in the country before the typhoon arrived.

The typhoon interfered with the vaccines programs in the country

Some of the providers raised concerns that they would run out of fuel since they now consume a lot to run generators due to power outages.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us.  Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay updated with the latest Kenya and International News.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019