Miguna To Arrive Nairobi On November 16, Flight Booked

KDRTV NEWS: The exiled Kenyan-Canadian lawyer Miguna Miguna has booked a flight to Nairobi and will arrive in the country on November 16.

Miguna, a dual citizen of Kenya and Canada, has tweeted to confirm his flight back home.

“For the avoidance of any doubt, I have used my Kenya Passport that Despot Uhuru Kenyatta perforated in February 2018 to book my flight to Kenya, scheduled to arrive in the morning of November 16, 2021 at the JKIA. Let no one claim that I have used any other passport,” Miguna tweeted on Friday.

Miguna stressed he used the passport that the Kenyan government perforated in February 2018.

Miguna Miguna was first deported in 2018 after swearing-in Raila Odinga as the people’s president at Uhuru Park on January 30, 2018.

He was deported because he lost his Kenyan citizenship.

The government confiscated his passport and later deported him.

Even though Justice Chacha Mwita ordered the government to submit Miguna’s passport to the High Court and grant him unconditional entry into the country.

The case of Miguna deportation has raised many concerns on how the government has been disobeying court orders.

Miguna later tried to get back in the country on 26 March but was denied entry at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport by government officials.

He was later deported to Dubai, and he claims that he can’t remember the process since he was sedated.

The second deportation occurred after Justice George Odunga barred the government from forcefully removing him from the country.

The former Chief justice Willy Mutunga promised to fly to Toronto next month to accompany Miguna home.

“I am also seeking out Kenyan journalists who will accompany me on this historic journey. I have taken this extraordinary step for two fundamental reasons. The first is because of the continued, flagrant and reprehensible defiance of the Government of Kenya, its agencies and senior officials, against the numerous valid court orders in favour of Mr Miguna.,” Willy Mutunga said in a statement. “The second reason why I have decided to undertake this journey is to support and defend the independence of our judiciary, its authority, and the people’s confidence in it. Roll call of gross injustices, impunity, and subversion of the constitution and the rule of law.”

