Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

MYANMAR PROTESTS: Bloody Day As Police Fatally Shoot 18

Bloody day in Myanmar as police fatally shoot on 18 protestors, UN Human Rights Office Reports

Avatar

By

Published

Bloody day in Myanmar 1
Bloody day in Myanmar 1

(KDRTV)-Police have fired on protestors leaving 18 for dead, the UN human rights reports on the deadliest day of anti-coup protests in Myanmar.

The deaths were reported in several cities, including Yangon, Dawei, and Mandalay, as police resolved to use live rounds and tear gas on protestors.

The police lately decided to use violent crackdown on protestors after massive protests against the military coup in the country.

This is after the military coup leaders declared a one-year-long state of emergency.

The military claimed that the previous elections were fraudulent despite the electoral agencies’ confirmation that there were not fraudulent cases.

The elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, among other leaders, was overthrown and detained.

Footages from various scenes in Myanmar showed protestors running away from the police while others were being led away covered in blood.

The police decided to use a violent crackdown to neutralize the civil disobedience campaign.

READ ALSO: Myanmar: Protestors Undeterred Despite Deadly Threat From Military

Despite the shootings, the protesters did not leave the streets; rallies continued.

The UN Huma Rights Office faulted the protesters’ shooting and said that it had evidence that at least 18 people have been shot dead.

“The people of Myanmar have the right to assemble peacefully and demand the restoration of democracy,” spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani said. “Use of lethal force against non-violent demonstrators is never justifiable under international human rights norms.”

Many countries and international communities had imposed severe sanctions on military coup leaders.

The bodies have also compelled for the release of Aung San Suu Kyi who has not been seen in public since she was detained in the capital Nay Pyi Taw as the coup began.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us.  Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya News to withdraw their military intervention in Libya immediately.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

EvT5QvSXEAIRehZ EvT5QvSXEAIRehZ

News

William Ruto Brings Murang’a to a Standstill as Thousands Turn Out to Meet Him

(KDRTV) – Thousands of Muranga residents turned out to welcome Deputy President William Ruto during his tour of Gatanga Constituency on Sunday. Ruto attended...

5 hours ago
Tanzania President John Magufuli Tanzania President John Magufuli

World

Tanzania Finally Accept Presence of Covid-19

Tanzania finally agrees to embrace Covid-19 measures, says the United States

2 days ago
75365366 aa breastfeeding 75365366 aa breastfeeding

News

Homa Bay Woman Beheads Baby for Refusing to Breastfeed

(KDRTV) – Grief has engulfed a village in Ndhiwa, Homa Bay County after a woman beheaded her son under unclear circumstances. Night Otieno Akoth...

4 hours ago