Indonesia Begs Nigeria For Assaulting Its Diplomat In Jakarta

The Nigerian diplomat could be heard screaming: “I can`t breathe”… “My neck, my neck.” Nigeria has written a protest letter to Indonesia

The Nigerian diplomat in Indonesia being assualted by alleged Indonessian immigration officials
KDRTV NEWS: Nigerian government has written a protest letter to the Indonesian government after its diplomat was assaulted by officials believed to be Indonesian immigration officials.

The Nigerian government condemned the assault and summoned the Indonesian envoy to Nigeria over the issue on Monday.

The development emerged after a video made rounds on social media showing the diplomat shouting, “I can’t breathe.”

Later, in one-minute-and-30-second footage, the man could be heard saying, “my neck, my neck.”

Reports indicate that the diplomats were detained on the street in the Indonesian capital Jakarta.

The Nigerian government said the assault was “against the international law and the Vienna Conventions governing diplomatic and consular relations between states.”

The Indonesian envoy to Nigeria apologized on behalf of the Indonesian government.

At the same time, KDRTV has established that the Indonesian immigration officials have also apologized following the incident.

The latest incident could have spiraled tension between the two nations, which have rubbed shoulders in 2015.

In 2015, the Indonesian government executed two Nigerian nationals by a firing squad for an alleged drug offense.

This was despite that plea for clemency by the Nigerian government and parliament.

