North Korea Apologizes For Killing South Korean Official

(KDRTV)-North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has tendered a rare personal apology for the killing of the South Korean official, Seoul reported

According to reports, Mr. Kim said to his South Korean counterpart that the killing should not have happened.

According to the South Korean Ministry of Defense, the 47-year-old fisheries official was killed and burned by the North Korean troops.

READ ALSO: North Korea “Killed And Burned South Korean Official”

According to Seoul, he was found floating by troops in North Korean waters and was shot, and his body set alight.

The killing has sparked outrage in South Korea.

KDRTV understands that North Korea border with South Korea has tight security, and North Korea has a shoot-to-kill policy to prevent coronavirus from entering the country

The apology came to light after Kim sent a letter to his counterpart, stating that the incident should not have happened.

Mr. Kim referred to the incident as a “disgraceful idea” and said he felt very sorry for the killing.

According to North Korean authorities, more than ten shots were fired at the man who failed to reveal his identity after trespassing to North Korean waters.

However, the North Kora authority refuted claims that they burned the man`s body however, they said they burned the floating device that was carrying the man.

READ ALSO: SOUTH KOREA: Coronavirus Cases Doubles In a Day

“The troops could not locate the unidentified trespasser during a search after firing the shots, and burned the device under national emergency disease prevention measures,” Mr Suh told a briefing, referring to the North Korean account.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us. Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site, and make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya News.