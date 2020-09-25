Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

North Korea Apologizes For Killing South Korean Official

Avatar

By

Published

North Korea kim jong un
North Korea kim jong un

(KDRTV)-North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has tendered a rare personal apology for the killing of the South Korean official, Seoul reported 

According to reports, Mr. Kim said to his South Korean counterpart that the killing should not have happened.

According to the South Korean Ministry of Defense, the 47-year-old fisheries official was killed and burned by the North Korean troops.

READ ALSONorth Korea “Killed And Burned South Korean Official”

According to Seoul, he was found floating by troops in North Korean waters and was shot, and his body set alight.

The killing has sparked outrage in South Korea.

KDRTV understands that North Korea border with South Korea has tight security, and North Korea has a shoot-to-kill policy to prevent coronavirus from entering the country

The apology came to light after Kim sent a letter to his counterpart, stating that the incident should not have happened.

Mr. Kim referred to the incident as a “disgraceful idea” and said he felt very sorry for the killing.

According to North Korean authorities, more than ten shots were fired at the man who failed to reveal his identity after trespassing to North Korean waters.

However, the North Kora authority refuted claims that they burned the man`s body however, they said they burned the floating device that was carrying the man.

READ ALSOSOUTH KOREA: Coronavirus Cases Doubles In a Day

“The troops could not locate the unidentified trespasser during a search after firing the shots, and burned the device under national emergency disease prevention measures,” Mr Suh told a briefing, referring to the North Korean account.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us.  Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site, and make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya News.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

president trump president trump

News

Republican Party and Trump Shocked by tweets in Support of Biden from their base

KDRTV News Washington DC- The Republican party has been shocked by the support Joe Biden is receiving from their base and President Donald Trump...

15 hours ago
William Ruto and Msambweni Parliamentary Aspirant William Ruto and Msambweni Parliamentary Aspirant

News

Blow as William Ruto Dumps Gorgeous Female Politician

It has been a very tough week for coastal politician Sharlet Mariam as her dream to be the next Msambweni MP is likely to...

21 hours ago
North korea kill and burn South Korean official North korea kill and burn South Korean official

News

North Korea “Killed And Burned South Korean Official”

(KDRTV)-South Korean Defense Ministry has reported that North Korean troop killed and burned their citizen who was an official at fisheries department Seoul reported...

24 hours ago
2 Police Officers Arrested After Attempt To Rob Uber Driver 2 Police Officers Arrested After Attempt To Rob Uber Driver

News

Fear as Prisoners Infected with COVID-19 Escape from Lodwar

(KDRTV) – Police in Turkana County are looking for four inmates who escaped from a hospital in Lodwar where they had been isolated after...

19 hours ago