North Korea “Killed And Burned South Korean Official”

(KDRTV)-South Korean Defense Ministry has reported that North Korean troop killed and burned their citizen who was an official at fisheries department

Seoul reported that the man who worked at the fisheries department vanished while on patrol boat near the border however, his body was later found in North Korean waters.

The Ministry alleged that North Korean soldiers shot the man and then poured oil on his body and burnt it. It is supposed that that was one of the coronavirus prevention measure

KDRTV understands that Pyongyang is yet to comment about the incident

The border between two countries has tight security from both ends and is it said that the North Korea has a “shoot-to-kill” order as measure to prevent coronavirus from entering the country

KDRTV understands that this is going to be the second time North Korean troops are shooting another South Korean civilian

In July 2008, a South Korean tourist was shot and killed by the North Korean troops at Mount Kumgang

South Korean authorities said that the official was on patrol 10 kilometers from a border with North Korea near the Island of Yeonpyeon when he disappeared on Monday

The officer is said to have left his hoes near the boat something experts alleged that could mean he tried to defend his seizure

The man was found by patrol boat while wearing a life jacket however, the troop questioned him from a distance before orders from superiors demanded that the man be killed

The officers who seized the man were wearing gas mask

President Moon Jae-in referred to the killing as a worrying enough and called upon the North Korean authorities to take responsible measure upon the death

The country's National Security Council said the North could "not justify shooting and burning the corpse of our unarmed citizen who showed no sign of resistance".

In the recent past, South Korea and North Korea has engaged in border tensions

