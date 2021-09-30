Connect with us

North Korea Declines US Calls For Talks

North Korea has downplayed the US efforts to restore talks between North Korea and South Korea; says the US is covering his hostile policy.

North Korea kim jong un
North Korea kim jong un says Iran should specifically prepare to confront the US

KDRTV NEWS: North Korean leader Kim Jong Hun has declined that calls by the US to engage his country in dialogue

However, Kim has said that North Korea is ready to improve its ties with South Korea.

In a speech published by North Koren local media, he said that the approach by the US to call for talk is just a way of covering up their ‘hostile policy.’

READ ALSO: North Korea Prepares To Confront US, Says Kim Jong-un

“There is no change in the U.S. military threat to and hostile policy toward us at all, and instead, their expressions and methods get more cunning,” Kim said

The United States has called on North Korea to resume talks with South Korea, a halted move since 2019 with the spectrum of the US nuclear program.

“Our policy calls for a calibrated, practical approach that is open to and will explore diplomacy with the DPRK to make tangible progress that increases the security of the United States, our allies, and our deployed forces. We are prepared to meet with the DPRK without preconditions. We hope the DPRK will respond positively to our outreach,” the U.S. statement read.

Kim Jong Hun made the speech on Wednesday, the same day the country announced the details of the latest weapon test.

North Korea had tested a new hypersonic missile apparently device to evade the US missile defenses.

North Korea has tested missiles thrice, even as he says it is open to talks with South Korea. North Korea also announced it would resume communication hotlines with South Korea.

The country had severed the hotlines after the US and South Korea continued with joint military drills that North Korea considers a provocation.

READ ALSO: China Finally Congratulates Joe Bidden, Russia, Brazil, Mexico, North Korea Remaining

The US and North Korea have been on good terms following the various dynamics of the nuclear program.

North Korea has been faulting the presence of the US troops in South Korea.

