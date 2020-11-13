China Finally Congratulates Joe Bidden, Russia, Brazil, Mexico, North Korea Remaining

(KDRTV)-China has congratulated Joe Bidden after a frosty period of silence for his projected US presidential election win.

“We respect the choice of the American people. We extend congratulations to Mr Biden and Ms Harris,” a foreign ministry spokesman said on Friday.

KDRTV understands that the China-US relationship has been in limbo during Trump`s regime.

READ ALSO: US Election Security Officials Dismiss Trump`s Fraud Claims

However, the kind of relationship between the two countries is very critical for both sides and the world as a whole

However, Russia who was first to congratulate President Donald Trump when he won presidential elections four years ago,, has kept quite; Russia is yet to send well wishes to Joe Bidden..

There is not tweet, telegram, or phone call to Mr. Bidden this time.

“We believe the correct thing to do would be to wait for the official election result,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

KDRTV understands that Mr. Bidden has received phone calls from numerous global leaders congratulating him after the projected elections win

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has continued to make unsubstantial claims over election fraud.

Apart from Russia, countries that seemingly allied to the Trump regime have kept quiet since the project election wins.

They include Brazil, Mexico, and North Korea,, who acknowledged Trump win within a few days of the election.

READ ALSO: Kenya Clears All Debt Owed To the UK Since Independence

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us. Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site and make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya News.