Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Russia Warns Sweden and Finland Against Nato Bid

Russia warns of military and political consequences if Sweden and Finnland join Nato

By

Published

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov warned of military and politicl consequences if Sweden and Finnland joined Nato
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov warned of military and politicl consequences if Sweden and Finnland joined Nato

Russia has not welcomed the bid by Sweden and Finland to join Nato.

Moscow has argued that the expansion of Nato would not bring stability to Europe.

According to the Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov who spoke to Reuters, “the alliance remains a tool geared towards confrontation.”

Sweden and Finland had declared not to join any military alliance. However, the recent invasion of Ukraine by Russia has prompted their decision.

READ ALSO: Austrian Chancellor Meeting With Putin ‘Direct and Tough’

The United States has welcomed the bid by the two countries to join Nato.

The US has said that a discussion had taken place between Nato leaders and foreign ministers about Helsinki and Stockholm joining Nato.

Before Russia attacked Ukraine, it had compelled Nato to agree to halt any future enlargement, but the war has led to the deployment of more Nato troops on its eastern flank and the risk of public support for Swedish and Finnish membership in Nato.

Finnland is expecting to receive security reports from intelligence officials this week and this would determine whether or not, Finnland would join Nato.

Even Sweden’s ruling party had refused plans to join Nato said it is rethinking this position following the attack on Ukraine by Russia.

“When Russia invaded Ukraine, Sweden’s security position changed fundamentally,” the party said in a statement on Monday.

However, Russia has been clear on rejecting the expansion of Nato and warned that it would use its won measures to rebalance the situation.

Russian spokesperson had warned of military and political consequences if the two countries join Nato.

Nato was formed in 1949 to counter the expansion of the Soviet

READ ALSO: Zelensky Warns of Larger Russian Operations in East of Ukraine

Members of Nato agreed to come to the rescue of one another when under armed attacks against any individual member state

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020