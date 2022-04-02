Russian Forces Violently Disperse Protestors in Enerhodar

LATEST: Russian forces have violently dispersed protestors in Enerhodar in South Ukraine.
KDRTV confirmed that the town is occupied and is home to Europe’s largest nuclear plant.
Images from the scene show people running away from explosions in square
russian occupation troops open fire at peaceful resistance rally in occupied enerhodar, home to europe’s largest nuclear plant pic.twitter.com/q5qZ7AKG0f
— maksym.eristavi 🇺🇦🏳️🌈 (@MaximEristavi) April 2, 2022
This is a developing story, follow for more updates…