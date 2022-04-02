Connect with us

Russian Forces Violently Disperse Protestors in Enerhodar

Russian forces are now occupying Enerhodar town in Southern Ukraine

Russia

LATEST: Russian forces have violently dispersed protestors in Enerhodar in South Ukraine.

KDRTV confirmed that the town is occupied and is home to Europe’s largest nuclear plant.

Images from the scene show people running away from explosions in square

 

 

This is a developing story, follow for more updates…

