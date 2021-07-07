Sad day for Haiti as the President is assassinated

Port-au-Prince -The President of Haiti Jovenel Moïse has been assassinated. Gunmen scaled his perimeter wall at his private residence and shot him dead. His wife who was with him at the time was seriously wounded in the attack.
More News to follow
(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...
Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered
A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries
Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison